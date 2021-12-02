Govedare’s unfinished work

It was both sad and fitting to read the recent fine remembrance of artist/sculptor David Govedare upon his passing (“Govedare, sculptor of Bloomsday runners, dies at 71,” Nov. 26).

I had the opportunity to interview him several times as I wrote about some of his best- and lesser-known works for The Spokesman-Review, and spent a wonderful day at his studio some years back, where we talked about his career and things he still wished to do.

He did mention a regret — that his “Grandfather Cuts Loose the Ponies” remained unfinished. This piece of much-viewed public art, known as Wild Horse Monument and featuring 15 life-size steel horses running on a ridge above Vantage along the Columbia River, was designed originally to include a huge metal basket that the horses are spilling out of, with two still inside the basket.

The basket was never built. I think funding was a large part of that. I do hope that in final tribute to this amazing sculptor, that his monument can finally be finished.

Stefanie Pettit

Spokane