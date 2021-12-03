Climate change madness

CO₂ has been declared a pollutant because it supposedly has a minuscule effect on climate. Never mind that without CO₂ all life on Earth would cease to exist. Water vapor has a much more powerful effect, although it is not considered a pollutant for some reason.

Joe Biden wants to cease all work on the Keystone pipeline and continue putting people on unemployment. I suggest completing the pipeline, not just to Nebraska, but to the Gulf of Mexico. Let the oil flow into the Gulf of Mexico and cover the oceans. This will reduce evaporation and virtually counter all anthropomorphic climate change and provide important high-paying jobs to many workers for many years.

David Wordinger

Medical Lake