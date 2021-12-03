Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Climate change madness

CO₂ has been declared a pollutant because it supposedly has a minuscule effect on climate. Never mind that without CO₂ all life on Earth would cease to exist. Water vapor has a much more powerful effect, although it is not considered a pollutant for some reason.

Joe Biden wants to cease all work on the Keystone pipeline and continue putting people on unemployment. I suggest completing the pipeline, not just to Nebraska, but to the Gulf of Mexico. Let the oil flow into the Gulf of Mexico and cover the oceans. This will reduce evaporation and virtually counter all anthropomorphic climate change and provide important high-paying jobs to many workers for many years.

David Wordinger

Medical Lake

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430