Opinion >  Letters

GU lax on masks

Is there some legitimate reason the state of Washington mask mandate is not being enforced at the GU men’s basketball games in the McCarthy Athletic Center?

The lack of masks in the stands is blatant. It is highly unlikely all of those individuals in the stands not wearing a mask have a verified medical or religious exemption. In September 2021, GU Athletic Director Chris Standiford said: “Our plan is to educate fans and ask them to be good citizens …. If it becomes an issue, we’ll absolutely address it.”

When the flaunting of the mask mandate is continually broadcast on national TV, it’s an issue. Or, perhaps GU, its fans and donors have received some special dispensation relieving them of community responsibility? Or maybe they just think they should be entitled to that.

Jody M. Cramsie

Spokane

 

