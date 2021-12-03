Why they knelt

Returning from Vietnam after serving in the U.S. Army for 14 months in 1969, I attended a basketball game and “The Star-Spangled Banner” was sung.

After witnessing the lies, deception, deaths and racial injustice I saw firsthand and knowing what our military leaders and politicians had done to our young men and this country, I thought seriously of not standing up. However, at the time it would have been difficult to explain to anyone why I was embarrassed for our country, and well, Vietnam vets were not deeply appreciated. We know now, with the many revelations in books and Ken Burns’ PBS series, just how corrupt a war we fought in what is now a tourist destination.

I was in attendance at the Lady Zags game vs Stanford, and fully support those young ladies and coach in their symbolic gesture for racial equality and other causes. Stanford took the easy way out by the players remaining in the tunnel. It is my bet that many of those well-educated ladies would have taken a knee also.

Those few hateful screams of “Stand up” at the game (and there were only a few) are missing the point of how courageous these ladies are in wanting justice for all and will contribute to a society that is inclusive, not divisive. Steven Covey said, “Seek first to understand, then to be understood.” Claire Graham was thrown off as she started singing by the few catcalls, but recovered as a real trouper and sung wonderfully.

John H. Richards

Spokane