Opinion >  Letters

Find the truth

I admire people who are strong enough in their convictions to go out on a limb. A lot of us are too afraid of offending others. Some prefer to be like slugs hiding under the leaves.

To you crusaders, I will caution against tilting at windmills. A very good example is global warming. Carbon dioxide has absolutely no effect in this matter. Methane is the primary culprit. The real purpose of the Paris Conference was to generate hysteria to the point of letting others dictate our way of life.

Evolution is now being taught as fact. Any high school physics student knows that something can’t come from nothing. Likewise, a single-celled organism would need to somehow acquire extra DNA to become a multi-celled one. The second law of thermodynamics states that everything breaks down into its simplest components. Quite the opposite of the theory of evolution.

Find the truth and stick to that. Don’t let the world squeeze you into its mold. Read the Bible and get enlightened.

Douglas R. Benn

Spokane

 

