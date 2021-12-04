Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Homeless shelters in need

As the holidays are approaching, it is easy to forget that many community members will be spending this time without a place to stay. While Spokane has several great shelters for those experiencing homelessness, some are unable to access those services.

These shelters are considered high-barrier because they implement restrictions including no pets, drug and alcohol free, and entire families not allowed. Shelters that don’t have these requirements are considered low-barrier. Critics claim that these restrictions are in place to keep its residents safe and to help those who are not at fault of their own actions. But when did we decide to stop caring about our most vulnerable populations?

The United States Interagency Council on Homelessness reports, low-barrier shelters being created “emphasize welcoming guests in as they are, while having clear and simple behavioral expectations”. With decreased restrictions, vulnerable people can gain access to resources that can aid them in addiction recovery, job applications, and rental assistance. The National Alliance to End Homelessness shares that many beds in shelters are underutilized due to restrictions and people would be more efficiently served if we focused on low barrier person first programing.

Shelters like Family Promise, Hope House, and several others are paving the way for restriction free solutions, but Spokane just doesn’t have enough low-barrier options to accommodate the community’s need. This holiday season I encourage you to call your city council members and demand change for this injustice against neighbors in need.

Emily Albert

Spokane Valley

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430