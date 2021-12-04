Homeless shelters in need

As the holidays are approaching, it is easy to forget that many community members will be spending this time without a place to stay. While Spokane has several great shelters for those experiencing homelessness, some are unable to access those services.

These shelters are considered high-barrier because they implement restrictions including no pets, drug and alcohol free, and entire families not allowed. Shelters that don’t have these requirements are considered low-barrier. Critics claim that these restrictions are in place to keep its residents safe and to help those who are not at fault of their own actions. But when did we decide to stop caring about our most vulnerable populations?

The United States Interagency Council on Homelessness reports, low-barrier shelters being created “emphasize welcoming guests in as they are, while having clear and simple behavioral expectations”. With decreased restrictions, vulnerable people can gain access to resources that can aid them in addiction recovery, job applications, and rental assistance. The National Alliance to End Homelessness shares that many beds in shelters are underutilized due to restrictions and people would be more efficiently served if we focused on low barrier person first programing.

Shelters like Family Promise, Hope House, and several others are paving the way for restriction free solutions, but Spokane just doesn’t have enough low-barrier options to accommodate the community’s need. This holiday season I encourage you to call your city council members and demand change for this injustice against neighbors in need.

Emily Albert

Spokane Valley