Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Sick of COVID yet?

Have you just about had it with COVID? Are you tired of the masking, distancing, washing hands, and stressing about whether there will be nurses, doctors and hospital beds in case of emergencies? Do you love stilted Zoom meetings, lack of contact with family and friends and missing the usual entertainment?

What about those businesses on the brink and teachers who have to deal with online classes? Come on, people, we could have had our “freedom” and “liberty” a year ago if everyone would have cooperated.

When people continue to be selfish and unpatriotic, this COVID nonsense might last for years as we are starting to see with omicron, another variant.

Questioning science and refusing to take the vaccinations and wearing masks, where do the unvaccinated go when they get COVID? You got it! To the very medical establishment that provides the vaccines, and they belligerently push themselves ahead of others who have been waiting. Go figure.

Nancy Street

Cheney

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430