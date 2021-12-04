Sick of COVID yet?

Have you just about had it with COVID? Are you tired of the masking, distancing, washing hands, and stressing about whether there will be nurses, doctors and hospital beds in case of emergencies? Do you love stilted Zoom meetings, lack of contact with family and friends and missing the usual entertainment?

What about those businesses on the brink and teachers who have to deal with online classes? Come on, people, we could have had our “freedom” and “liberty” a year ago if everyone would have cooperated.

When people continue to be selfish and unpatriotic, this COVID nonsense might last for years as we are starting to see with omicron, another variant.

Questioning science and refusing to take the vaccinations and wearing masks, where do the unvaccinated go when they get COVID? You got it! To the very medical establishment that provides the vaccines, and they belligerently push themselves ahead of others who have been waiting. Go figure.

Nancy Street

Cheney