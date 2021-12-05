Can you say hyperbole?

“Spokane shatters yet another temperature record as Sunday reaches 56 degrees” is the headline from Sydney Brown in a Nov. 29 Spokesman article.

Wow! Sounds like an existential threat. What was the previous record? 55 degrees, in 1883; must have been the last time man-made climate change was going to destroy the planet.

I’ve come to expect explosive and inaccurate headlines from the Associated Press stories you run but now the locals are getting in on it too. Give me a break.

Rich Zywiak

Spokane