Disappointing idols

Yesterday afternoon while attending the Women’s Gonzaga Basketball game I sat in the stands and watched as a little boy gleefully danced to the college band, and showed enthusiasm and anticipation for his beloved Gonzaga Girls.

He was there with a packed Kennel filled with folks there to cheer on their beloved team as they took on Stanford University.

Then came the ROTC and OUR American flag. Clare Graham began to sing OUR national anthem.

All of the fans who could, stood, removed their hats, and placed hands over their hearts or at their sides to show respect for our flag and each other. This little boy did too.

Gonzaga players did too — well no, ten did not, they took a knee. This little boy saw them. His team — his idols — showing him as an innocent child that even though others in the audience respected his flag his idols did not, and protest and politics came into the Kennel too.

His Gonzaga team lost. We stood with respect as they tried to beat the opposition. We cheered for them when they scored a basket and we applauded for them because they gave us all that they had even though it was not enough.

Linda Bruno

Spokane