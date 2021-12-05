Finding Candy’s‘ killer

I was 12 years old when Candy Rogers went missing, and was later found murdered. Even at that age, it was hard to understand how something like that could happen in Spokane. To hear the case had been solved, to me, was a miracle.

I want to give a heart-felt thank you to the Spokane Police Department for their persistence and diligence in never giving up on finding the killer.

And thank you to (John Reigh) Hoff’s daughter for providing the DNA sample to the police. My sympathy to the Hoff family to find out their husband/father was responsible for this crime.

Clifford E. Brown

Dallas, Oregon