Opinion >  Letters

On our way to a car-only city

I was disappointed to read that the Spokane City Council is considering raising the speed limit to 35 mph on High Drive because “99% of motorists drove through that stretch above the speed limit after it was lowered from 30 mph to 20 mph last year.” The speed limit was adjusted to protect those recreating near parks and trails. Many people still use this road to bike, run, walk and enjoy the views (which are harder to appreciate at 40 mph.)

But the larger issue that is deeply concerning is Spokane’s lack of vision and concern for different modalities of travel (walk, bike, bus) for recreation and as a legitimate mode of transportation. As one journalist for the Spokesman-Review wrote, Spokane has a car problem. I agree.

Spokane is on the road to becoming a car-only city, meaning one’s only viable option for transportation is a car. In certain parts of the city (particularly those developed prior to WWII) this could be corrected with proper support from the Council and citizens in consultation with professionals experienced in creating walkable and bike-friendly neighborhoods.

I urge Spokane City Council to consider other options for slowing motorists. Some options could include narrowing of car lanes, planting trees and creating a better barrier between motorists and pedestrians/bikers.

For the safety of our citizens, let’s see if we can find a better solution. Let’s give humans who are walking and biking the upper hand on our shared roadways.

Diana Costa

Spokane

 

