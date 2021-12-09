How do you call off the K-9?

The headline in the Nov. 23 Spokesman-Review is “Spokane Police K-9 injured as officers arrest alleged armed assault suspect.” Right at the outset, I assure you that I am not opposed to the use of police dogs. In most cases, it seems to me, that their use is well justified. In other words, the bad guys (or gals) have K-9 “officers” use coming, but:

Just suppose that after these many years I have a relapse and change from the fine, gentle, lovable nice guy I am (HA, HA), turn violent, and the cops are more or less forced to sic Haywire or Fido on me and said K-9 officer is chewing on me, thus causing me considerable discomfort — pain even. What exactly is the proper protocol, especially after I say to the K-9 officer, “Please stop chewing on me, it hurts,” but the chewing continues? In keeping with proper SPD and Sheriff’s Department rules, must I simply lie cool and calm and not attempt to upset Fido? What exactly are bad guys and/or gals to do in such cases?

I shall now respectfully wait for the answer — just in case I have a relapse, mind you.

Ken Campbell

Deer Park