The population question

Regarding “The only real solution” (Nov. 12) by Jon C. Stanescu, I too have wondered why population isn’t mentioned in discussions regarding climate change. Ann Buckley brings it up in “Americans who don’t want kids,” (Nov. 30).

Maybe it isn’t mentioned because everyone should come to that conclusion without being told, or maybe it is just too hot a topic. Visions of China’s “one child policy” come to mind.

The reason I write is to share an interactive video for those people who prefer visuals. Go to the website, worldpopulationhistory.org and click on “view the video.” It’s a 5 minute and 45 second history of the world population growth over time and brings home the fact that the earth has a finite number of resources but we live as though those resources are endless.

Marilynne Wilson

Spokane