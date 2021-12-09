Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

The population question

Regarding “The only real solution” (Nov. 12) by Jon C. Stanescu, I too have wondered why population isn’t mentioned in discussions regarding climate change. Ann Buckley brings it up in “Americans who don’t want kids,” (Nov. 30).

Maybe it isn’t mentioned because everyone should come to that conclusion without being told, or maybe it is just too hot a topic. Visions of China’s “one child policy” come to mind.

The reason I write is to share an interactive video for those people who prefer visuals. Go to the website, worldpopulationhistory.org and click on “view the video.” It’s a 5 minute and 45 second history of the world population growth over time and brings home the fact that the earth has a finite number of resources but we live as though those resources are endless.

Marilynne Wilson

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430