Opinion >  Letters

Cutter is Spokane’s heritage

Spokane’s architect, Kirtland Cutter, built the Western Union Life Insurance company’s building (later to become the Chancery) in 1909. It was designed to look like the house of a 17th-century Dutch merchant. It was a cottage-like structure and was meant to humanize the insurance company.

The great, white building we drive by on “Spokane’s most beautiful street” (National Register Riverside Historic District) is the remodeled expansion, which was designed by one of Cutter’s employees, later a competitor, Gustav Pehrson. Pehrson totally reimagined the building in the ostentatious, trending style of the day — Grecian — and engulfed the original Cutter building inside the expansion. (Ref: “Kirtland Cutter: Architect in the Land of Promise” -Henry C Matthews.)

All of this is to say, there is history here: Spokane’s history. Kirtland Cutter got famous for his unique style of architecture in Spokane. From here, he got commissions in other cities and other states. Many of his achievements have already been lost to development or fire, and we are culturally poorer for it. Kirtland Cutter is not just a famous architect, he’s OUR famous architect.

Please do not let this outstanding reminder of Spokane’s impact on the world stage become an apartment building for the wealthy. This is not about “housing.” Puhleeze.

Abil Bradshaw

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430