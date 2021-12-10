Rodgers cares about us

For the past couple of weeks I’ve read the opinions of some that Cathy McMorris Rodgers doesn’t care for Eastern Washington (for example Sue Luppert, Nov. 23). They wrote a number of things in their letters like McMorris Rodgers voting against the Build Back Better bill, climate change, and free preschool. GOOD! That’s why I (and the majority) voted for her to be in Congress.

The BBB plan is filled with projects that I hope fail. I feel this way because I know there isn’t an end to these government programs in time or cost. “Free child care”? How could any voter believe this? So, do they think workers will volunteer their time, building usage, utilities and supplies for years on end? Really?!? Name any “free” government plan and you’ll find someone is footing the bill. The only way to stop or slow down these projects are people like McMorris Rodgers.

The bottom line is this: If things like roads and bridges really need repairing/replacing it will pass both sides of the house; just don’t add the other junk. People have CMR in their sites instead of aiming at the real problem, in this case, the price tag of the BBB and the direction it takes our nation isn’t a direction half of the people want. Do the things 80% want instead of adding CRT, free stuff, and ice age, global warming, climate change to a bill and it will pass — and our nation will be Build Back Great Again.

Lonnie Castillo

Cheney