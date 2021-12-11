Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Disappointed in GU women’s team

In regards to a recent letter from a Darlene Brice (“Respecting the flag,” Nov. 21), she criticized a previous letter from a Mr. Schuerman, who stated his disappointment of some members of Gonzaga’s Women’s Basketball team who took a knee during the playing of the national anthem.

I totally agree with Mr. Schuerman (“GU team dishonors flag,” Nov. 12). The players were not only showing disrespect to the American flag, but to our military, all veterans and the United States of America.

Therefore my family will no longer support the GU Women’s team until they learn to respect our country. We’re also upset their coach allowed this behavior.

Phyllis Stratton

Nine Mile Falls

 

