Opinion >  Letters

GU women’s genuflection

It is most unfortunate that we who are safe and privileged should be insulted, even incensed, that others have the courage to express their denunciation of the malicious and disproportionate mistreatment of human lives that abounds in the U.S. Most recently we’ve watched children kidnapped from their parents and law abiding citizens shot and lynched, often with little public outcry. Anyone who espouses the integrity of the Constitution should be outraged that these acts continue unabashedly in every corner of our nation. Yet, in our silence we condone these actions.

In a highly respectful expression — genuflection — some Gonzaga women basketball players have shown their care for life, equality, and justice for all. Through this simple, non-disruptive, yet powerful statement, they are saying that “these abhorrent injustices must end, and the systems that enable them to flourish must cease to exist.” People of faith should applaud their forthrightness and their concern for the common good. We should encourage and commend them for speaking profoundly through their act of silence.

These young women are displaying their commitment to a more just society and teaching us that there is more to life than the celebration of athleticism. We might just learn something about convictions and values if we showed appreciation and respect – no strings attached – instead of disapproval and disruption. Or are we so naïve as to think that injustices, especially those that don’t directly impact our personal lives, will magically disappear without concerted and often unpopular action?

Paul McDonnell

Spokane

 

