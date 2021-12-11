Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

NIC’s wrecking crew

The article on North Idaho College by Greg Mason (“‘Extremely concerning’: Investigators to visit NIC,” Dec. 7) is appreciated although most disconcerting. As a resident of North Idaho I recognize the significance of the loss of accreditation by NIC for our community. It is not a Washington state college, so I thank you for your coverage of this situation.

The potential for loss of accreditation should motivate the leadership on any college to immediately rectify any problems. The NIC problems began with the November 2020 election. The election resulted in three trustees who have no interest in continuing the quality education provided by NIC. This has been a growing cancer for over a year. Where is the rapid response by the trustees? Are they unconcerned, uncaring or approve as this is their intended action?

This three-person wrecking crew neither understands their function nor the importance of a quality affordable college. Hopefully the coverage by the Spokesman-Review will raise more awareness by the public and lead to more informed voting by those of us in Kootenai County. These three trustees may be the instigators but we voters have contributed to the cause and must assume responsibility as well. We certainly don’t want NIC and our community to suffer but we must learn that each election has consequences.

Phil Ward

Coeur d’Alene

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430