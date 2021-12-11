NIC’s wrecking crew

The article on North Idaho College by Greg Mason (“‘Extremely concerning’: Investigators to visit NIC,” Dec. 7) is appreciated although most disconcerting. As a resident of North Idaho I recognize the significance of the loss of accreditation by NIC for our community. It is not a Washington state college, so I thank you for your coverage of this situation.

The potential for loss of accreditation should motivate the leadership on any college to immediately rectify any problems. The NIC problems began with the November 2020 election. The election resulted in three trustees who have no interest in continuing the quality education provided by NIC. This has been a growing cancer for over a year. Where is the rapid response by the trustees? Are they unconcerned, uncaring or approve as this is their intended action?

This three-person wrecking crew neither understands their function nor the importance of a quality affordable college. Hopefully the coverage by the Spokesman-Review will raise more awareness by the public and lead to more informed voting by those of us in Kootenai County. These three trustees may be the instigators but we voters have contributed to the cause and must assume responsibility as well. We certainly don’t want NIC and our community to suffer but we must learn that each election has consequences.

Phil Ward

Coeur d’Alene