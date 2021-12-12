Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Cut your own tree

Interesting story on the shortage of Christmas trees (“CHRISTMAS TREE SCARCITY,” Dec. 8).

Unfortunately, the story only looked at one aspect of the supply side: private Christmas tree sales. There are literally thousands of Christmas trees available in our local national forests. Go to the Colville National Forest Christmas Trees web page to see what is available and details. The Colville National Forest only charges $5/permit. The Kootenai National Forest also has a web page on Christmas trees. The details are found on the web pages for each national forest.

I know it is convenient to go to a Christmas tree lot and purchase a tree. However, there is nothing like going out into the woods and selecting your own FRESH tree for Christmas. This winter has been relatively mild and maybe this is the time to take the family out and cut your own tree off of your national forest.

Phil Aune

Nine Mile Falls

 

