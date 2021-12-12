I was appreciative of Shawn Vestal’s article “Amid homeless crisis, city ignores funds for solution.” (Dec. 5)

His exposing the facts, that the West Side received $39 million to help house homeless people and that Spokane missed out on its share of another $50 million, to be distributed soon, is shocking to say the least.

“Thus passes another chapter in our city’s homelessness saga, in which stasis, inaction, foot-dragging and outright hostility to services has us frozen in place.”

This has the homeless “frozen in place.”

Shortly after she took office, I recommended Mayor Woodward start a media campaign in the fall to get the homeless population moving to warmer locations. To be homeless in Spokane in winter is to risk death by freezing.

Because of the pandemic there are probably more homeless than ever. Moving to where it is warmer may be their only option for survival.

Norene Zehm

Spokane Valley