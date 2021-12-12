Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Lessons from Gonzaga

An interesting conflict has been occurring at recent Gonzaga Women’s Basketball games.

A group of the players have decided to demonstrate against the racism and bigotry which exist in this country (my interpretation) by kneeling rather than standing during the national anthem.

Some people in the audience have interpreted the kneeling as disrespect for the flag (my understanding of their interpretation) and have responded by booing or shouting “stand up” at the kneeling women just before the national anthem.

In summary: One group is demonstrating against a real problem in our society in a peaceful, quiet, but very visible way, while other individuals are demonstrating against a perceived slight to our flag in a very loud, obnoxious and disruptive way.

It is too bad that the people who are so concerned about the norms of behavior regarding the flag do not feel constrained by normal social civility.

Ron Wick

Coeur d’Alene

 

