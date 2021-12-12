Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

They don’t want solutions

School shootings always elicit the same knee-jerk response from the virulently anti-gun Spokesman-Review and from misguided, we-don’t-have-a-clue-what-liberty-is gun ban “activists” like Bill Todd (“Lack of real solutions to gun violence,” Dec. 4).

Adding insult to injury, the Spokesman-Review consistently censors viewpoints that don’t match its anti-gun narrative.

In this latest school shooting, several, major red flags were ignored or dismissed. But, no matter, gun ban fanatics only want fresh blood to dance in, and the NRA, the Second Amendment and millions of law-abiding gun owners to blame!

Our schools, which are basically “defenseless victims zones,” need to be “hardened” with school resource officers, deputized school personnel with access to an emergency firearm, and metal detectors.

I’m reminded of the school vice principal, an NRA member, who stopped a school shooting after retrieving his personal .45 pistol.

Tragically, the anti-gun lobby, the Democratic Party and the media aren’t really interested in “common sense” solutions for these school shootings. What they’re interested in is a total ban on citizen-owned firearms!

Curt Stone

Dayton, Wash.

 

