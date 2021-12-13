A tax by another name
Mon., Dec. 13, 2021
The state of Washington prohibits an income tax on wages. So, what is an 0.58% tax on wages for the Washington Cares Act, if not an income tax?
Tom Brattebo
Liberty Lake
