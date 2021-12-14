Great generation, great players

John H. Richards’ Letter to the Editor (Dec. 3) is a bitter reminder of American denial and disregard for the uncomfortable truth. Like Vietnam, Iraq and civil rights, the “Greatest Generation” came home from the dread of WWII (“The Good War”) and comfortably overlooked the reason for it.

A small and defeated Germany, choked by economic depression, war reparations and military constraints, built up the most powerful war machine in the world between 1933 and 1938 with the aid and abet of American industry, ingenuity and enterprise.

General Motors, Ford, Standard Oil, DuPont, Chase Bank, Morgan Bank, IBM, Kodak and others were the fruits and nuts in Hitler’s cornucopia of blood for filthy profit.

The Library of Congress, National Archives, internet, and U.S. Departments of Treasury and (WWII) records have the facts and the facts are naked, ignored and covered over with a red, white, blue stain. False legends and ignorance perpetuate the American illusion.

It is easier and more entertaining to sing an anthem and wave a flag than to courageously take a knee in public prayer for truth, justice and equality. The Gonzaga basketball ladies are beautiful, bright honest and gallant, and play great basketball.

Rich Magney

Spokane