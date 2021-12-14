A bad tip from sports

Being an avid sports fan, I usually pull out the Sports section first thing in the morning. On Thursday, Dec.9, the first thing that caught my eye on the back of this section was a large colorful picture by Angela Marie of two chickadees on a railing. Nature at its best.

Then to my horror, I happened to look just below this lovely picture to the hunting and fishing section, which I don’t normally read. In big, bold letters was the “Tip of the Week.” It started with, “If you love fried chicken, you will love fried rabbit.” It talked about snowshoe hares and cottontale rabbits. They are numerous and hard to see, but once you do scare one up they will run and never too far … If you choose to hunt them, they suggest doing so with a shotgun.

If this somehow qualifies as a sporting activity, I’m bewildered! I suggest you find a real sport … one that doesn’t require a shotgun to shoot a tiny rabbit! Shout out to Angela Marie for a great picture. Boos to The Spokesman Revue for this disgusting “tip.”

Christy Anderlik

Liberty Lake