Opinion >  Letters

Stop the freeloading

All Washingtonians should contact their state level elected officials and make it blatantly clear that we want no more taxes placed upon Washingtonians until they start charging those that work in our state from neighboring states a fair and equal income tax for working in our state that those states charge our citizens. These out-of-state freeloaders rarely, if ever, pay our gas tax as they buy from their home state. These freeloaders do not pay the higher property tax our state uses as a large portion of its revenue base and these freeloaders do not respect the traffic laws of our state.

If Washingtonians work in Idaho, we have to pay Idaho income tax. Add in the fact that their unvaccinated inundated our hospitals and for this service Idaho doubled their park fees for Washingtonians because we used their parks during the pandemic.

Enough is enough. It’s well past due to right this wrong. I encourage every Washingtonian to support this by writing their elected officials and demanding legislative action on this immediately. They could easily remove the tax they recently enacted on Washingtonians for capital gains if this was put in place. Indeed, they may be able to alleviate other taxes from us as well. Tell your elected officials to put a stop to the leeching of neighboring states.

Paul Ramey

Newman Lake

 

