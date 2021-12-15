100 years ago in Spokane: An inmate working on the city’s rockpile found out the cost of (briefly) escaping

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

Ray Keefer, a prisoner working on the city’s rockpile, made a dash for freedom, but his liberty lasted less than a day.

When Keefer sprinted off, Officer “Tiny” Stafford fired at Keefer’s legs, but his aim must have been slightly off, because he apparently hit Keefer in a different limb.

“I noticed that when he turned a corner he was carrying his right arm in a rather peculiar manner,” Stafford said.

Yet Keefer kept on running and soon vanished. Law enforcement agencies throughout the region were on alert.

That night, Keefer showed up in Cheney, cradling a shattered arm. When the town marshal questioned Keefer, he claimed he was trying to hop a freight train when he was shot by a railroad brakeman.

The marshal was unconvinced and sent for a Spokane deputy, who identified Keefer and got him to confess.

Keefer was sent to Sacred Heart Hospital for repairs.

“I am glad that the prisoner did not get away,” Stafford said, “although I regret that his arm was injured.”

From the oil beat: Oil drilling continued in at least three places in Spokane, despite charges that Spokane’s recent oil fever was based on fraud.

Oil men were said to be “eagerly watching” a drilling operation at Latah Creek near 21st Avenue, undertaken by the new Latah-Texas Oil & Gas Co.

“Showings of oil came up with the bailer today and yesterday,” the company’s treasurer reported.