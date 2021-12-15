Teach those Democrats

I just want to send my heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Curt Stone for his consistent and caring reminders after each school shooting how it’s the Democrats’ fault (“They don’t want solutions,” Dec. 12).

I am really impressed by his innovative solution to arm resource officers and teachers in the schools! I mean it really worked well at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas, right? That perimeter that their captain set up during the shooting really worked well to limit the carnage, didn’t it?

But why stop there, Mr. Stone? Let’s take your excellent idea to the next level and get our students and school kids really ready for the next shooting. I say we get them all some high-quality body armor, set up a few bunkers in the school, and prepare them in earnest. Heck, we could take those active shooter drills a step beyond, and set up some really good combat exercises. The kids could compete for scholarships to join the Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer.

That would show those Democrats and their ridiculous proposals to have brief waiting periods, background checks, and more robust infrastructure for managing mental illness. After all, those kinds of laws would only interfere with the rights of good, law-abiding, gun-loving patriots like the Crumbleys.

Mr. Stone, thank you so much again for your always-prompt reminders to us after these school shootings. The only thing you don’t realize is that you and the NRA have already won.

To everyone else, I apologize for the sarcasm.

Charles Anderson, M.D.

Spokane