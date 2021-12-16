Focus on our real enemies

If you are 45 years old or older, do you remember the Cold War? That is when I served in the U.S. Navy. I remember everything about our race to have more nuclear weapons than the USSR. China wasn’t a major player at that point in time. Now they are, along with Russia.

Our population is so divisive against each other these days and it needs to stop. People can disagree but it still can be civil. Enough with all the hatred at each other. We are all Americans — and let’s not forget that.

Let us all take a step back and remember. Let’s remember the Cold War. We are in it again. China and Russia are just laughing at us. They are waiting for us to implode. They are just praying for another Civil War to happen here, then they will invade and take over our country.

Do you wish to speak Mandarin? Russian?

Think about this. Take the 60,000-foot view.

It’s time we start focusing on the real enemies; and that is not your next door neighbor.

Jason Ernsting

Nine Mile Falls