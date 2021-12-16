GU’s impressive young women

As long-time supporters of the Gonzaga Women’s Basketball program, we have always been proud of “our girls” … but never more so than Wednesday night, when, in a moment of consummate class, these impressive young women turned what had become a moment of divisiveness into a statement of unity.

The decision of some players to take a knee during the national anthem as a way of expressing their belief that change is still needed to create a climate of equity and justice had primarily been met with respect … but also resulted in shouts of “Stand Up!” at previous games.

On Wednesday, the team shared a video before the anthem in which every member of the team, speaking as individuals, blended their voices to clearly express their unified commitment to building a more just and equitable world … and then asked the crowd to join them in a moment of silence, after which the entire team remained standing for the national anthem.

The team may have lost Wednesday’s hard-fought game with WSU … but emerged as true “winners.” GO ZAGS!

Sandy and Marv King

Spokane