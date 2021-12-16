Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

GU’s impressive young women

As long-time supporters of the Gonzaga Women’s Basketball program, we have always been proud of “our girls” … but never more so than Wednesday night, when, in a moment of consummate class, these impressive young women turned what had become a moment of divisiveness into a statement of unity.

The decision of some players to take a knee during the national anthem as a way of expressing their belief that change is still needed to create a climate of equity and justice had primarily been met with respect … but also resulted in shouts of “Stand Up!” at previous games.

On Wednesday, the team shared a video before the anthem in which every member of the team, speaking as individuals, blended their voices to clearly express their unified commitment to building a more just and equitable world … and then asked the crowd to join them in a moment of silence, after which the entire team remained standing for the national anthem.

The team may have lost Wednesday’s hard-fought game with WSU … but emerged as true “winners.” GO ZAGS!

Sandy and Marv King

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430