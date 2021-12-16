VA staff do their best

I am an 80-year old Vietnam vet and a frequent visitor to the Mann-Grandstaff VA facility in Spokane. I read the articles concerning the electronic records issues at the facility with interest and I share the concerns for the accuracy and efficiency of the system the VA is trying to optimize.

It should be noted that I have never had a negative experience at Mann-Grandstaff and I have used many of its services. The staff, including volunteers, have ALWAYS been cheerful, helpful and courteous in every instance. I cannot praise their work highly enough. I know there are morale issues because of the electronic records problem, but the staff have never let that issue infringe on the service they provide.

I am thankful for the help and professionalism shown me by every member of the staff at Mann-Grandstaff.

Robert M. MacConnell

Mead