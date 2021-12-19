Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Military overspending

As a military retiree, I want the best defense that money can buy but knew, 20 years ago, that our strategic doctrine, in Afghanistan, would be a huge waste of money and lives.

Half the military bases in the U.S. stay open only because local politicians want federal funds, particularly in California, Texas and Florida.

Even Trump was right to demand that our allies share more of the collective defense burden. There are too many overseas bases in wealthy nations that should not need so many, such as in England, Germany,

Italy, Spain, Japan and South Korea.

Philip J. Mulligan

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430