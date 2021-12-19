Military overspending

As a military retiree, I want the best defense that money can buy but knew, 20 years ago, that our strategic doctrine, in Afghanistan, would be a huge waste of money and lives.

Half the military bases in the U.S. stay open only because local politicians want federal funds, particularly in California, Texas and Florida.

Even Trump was right to demand that our allies share more of the collective defense burden. There are too many overseas bases in wealthy nations that should not need so many, such as in England, Germany,

Italy, Spain, Japan and South Korea.

Philip J. Mulligan

Spokane