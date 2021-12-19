Vestal ignores law abiders

Once again Shawn Vestal (“Author details how gun politics poisoned all politics,” Dec. 7) conflates, and tries to blame, the gun crimes committed by criminals, crazies, and the negligent on the millions of law-abiding gun owners and the NRA — who vigorously defends our Second Amendment from the ceaseless attacks that would infringe it into oblivion.

Of course, Vestal fails to mention the countless annual incidents wherein law-abiding citizens thwart criminal attacks with the use of their firearm, usually without firing a shot. Does Mr. Vestal really think that imposing additional restrictive gun laws on the law-abiding, on top of the thousands that already exist, will really deter criminal behavior?

Our Founders knew exactly what they were doing when they enshrined the Second Amendment in our Constitution. It is one of the cornerstone principles that distinguishes us from other countries.

Notable among the thoughts expressed by our Founders on this topic, George Washington said, “A free people ought not only be armed and disciplined, but they should have sufficient arms and ammunition to maintain a status of independence from any who might attempt to abuse them, which would include their own government.” And, “Firearms stand next to the Constitution itself. They are the American people’s liberty teeth and keystone under independence. To ensure peace, security, and happiness, the rifle and pistol are equally indispensable.”

Thomas Jefferson said, “No free man shall ever be debarred the use of arms.”

They were right. Those principles are as valid today as they were at our founding.

Mark McFall

Colbert