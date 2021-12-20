Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Make room at the inn

What is the value of a human life?

In Spokane there is no room at the “inn.”

Regarding the article on homelessness dated Dec. 12, 2021 in the Spokesman-Review (“Why are we out in the cold?; Spokane’s tight housing market stymies homeless rehousing efforts despite available assistance money”): Any fair market on rentals need to include the homeless.

Private landlords should examine their conscience. And more homeless shelters are needed.

Maybe someday, Jesus, Mary and Joseph will find a room at the Inn in Spokane.

Michael T. McGuire

Spokane

 

