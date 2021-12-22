Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Honor our anthem

Americans for decades have stood for the national anthem and then sat down to enjoy the game. Only until recently some have protested. This is neither the time nor the place to do this.

Protesting during the national anthem shows complete disrespect for those who gave us our freedom. Our freedom is because of those who served defending our country. The national anthem is to show thanks to those who gave their time to serve our country. Some of them were permanently injured and many lost their lives.

I would hope everyone would be willing to do the same for our country. During the national anthem everyone should show their respect by standing and if you would like put your hand over your heart. This is a good way to show your respect and the least we can do for those who sacrificed defending us. It is disappointing when the minority are having more rights than the majority.

Several countries have severe punishment when their citizens don’t respect their anthem. Our freedom should be used to unite us and not divide us. We need to honor our national anthem and do our protesting at other times.

Joe Schauble

Spokane

 

