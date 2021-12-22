Regulating social media

From the beginning, social media has been a huge issue to people all around the world. Some believe in its ability to connect and inform people, while others believe it is only creating more issues through misinformation and manipulating people’s opinions.

Because of these concerns, some people are throwing out the idea of having the government regulate social media. Government regulation, however, is not the solution to our problems. Instead we should be focusing on educating people so they are less likely to fall for the misinformation spread by social media.

It should absolutely be the reader’s responsibility to look at the information they are given with a critical eye rather than believe it instantly. Before acting on or choosing to believe in any information read online, one should do more research and think deeply about the topic.

Regulation would instead place this responsibility in the government’s hand. But why should the government be able to decide what we can read online? People in the United States can access the dark web; why is social media where people want to draw the line?

If the American people would realize the importance of fact checking and independent research rather than allowing the government to regulate social media, we would create a significantly more well-informed society and get rid of any need for government regulation. Rather than allow the government to do it for you, educate yourself and be sure to fact check the information you are given.

Joseph Blanchard

Spokane