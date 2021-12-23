Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Inspiring, but no scientist

When I was a young man, I took in a basketball game between North Central and Gonzaga Prep. They were the two top teams in the city. I expected NC to win, but a skinny kid from Prep, who barely filled out his uniform, instead filled the bucket with long shots and layups. I was impressed.

A few years later, there he was at GU, taking the Zags from an ordinary team to one to be noticed and full of excitement. He wasn’t a national star yet, but he was good enough to be drafted by the NBA. Once again, I was really impressed.

The Utah Jazz is where John Stockton showed the country that we shouldn’t just be impressed, but thrilled. Passing that was beyond comprehension, steals at an incredible rate, and those long shots which were finally worth 3 points made him an all-star.

Now that’s all notable .… He’s a good citizen, coaching kids and helping teams.

But when it comes to vaccinations, he shouldn’t be listened to (“Fellow anti-vax point guard Stockton throws his support behind Nets’ Irving,” Dec. 11). His ideas are not very impressive. If his concept of no vaccinations were accepted, nurses and doctors would be absolutely overwhelmed with nothing but COVID. Over 90% of deaths are the unvaccinated. What is he thinking? I’m not impressed.

Bruce Embrey

Spokane

 

