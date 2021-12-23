Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Let them live their lives

I find it fascinating that people like those who protested at the Post Falls LGBTQ+ library use phrases like “Turn away from sin,” “Don’t turn away from God” and often, “living in sin.” Immediately we know that sin is a code word for “sex.”

Historically, the Christian Church listed the “Seven Deadly Sins” as: pride, greed, lust, envy, gluttony, wrath and sloth.

As an ordained Methodist clergyman, I tip my hat to the above historic categories, viewing “sin” as anything that separates us as a people from each other, and from the earth that we have been gifted, I think, to “tenderly care for.”

I think of discrimination. I think of white supremacy. I think of the destruction of our environment.

One final word. God created us with many different sexual orientations. I believe that our sex drives are as individual as fingerprints, and impervious to change. As a first-grader I didn’t choose to fall in love with a pretty girl. Some of my friends didn’t choose in first grade to fall in love with someone of the same sex. Sexual orientation is God-given!!! I want people to be able to live out their identity without harassment or wrath coming their way.

Robert P. Crosby

Spokane

 

