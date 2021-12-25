Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Check your presuppositions

In this season of proclaiming “Good will toward all,” it is helpful to recall the Jesuit Presupposition: “Beware of condemning any man’s action. Consider your neighbor’s intention, which is often honest and innocent, even though his act seems bad in outward appearance.”

You will find support for this idea from multiple columnists in the SR, including Paul Graves, Stephanie Petit and Tracy Simmons among others. Paul Graves points the importance of inclusion and the pitfalls of exclusion in several of his articles. Tracy Simmons emphasizes teaching of Buddha that also supports this idea, while Stephanie Petit gives us her humble insights to shortcoming in her actions, giving the example of dismissing a person who had shown kindness to her even though he wears a hat supporting Trump. And Stephanie asks the all-important question: “Why and when did we so vehemently embrace rejection and character assassination of our fellow living, breathing souls (unless they’re a member of our particular political tribe)? “

We all have our shortcomings, and would hope that most people do not judge us solely on this perception. It would go a long way to narrow the divisiveness around us if we withheld our judgment of others and focused on their actions. Tracy Simmons quotes Thubten Chodron: “Saying a person is evil or hopeless is like saying the Buddha lied when he taught that all sentient beings have the possibility to become fully awakened.”

Bob Johnston

Spokane

 

