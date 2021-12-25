Epiphany can bring chaos

The “12 days of Christmas” in Western Christianity begins on Christmas Day and ends on January 6, the Epiphany. This was a sudden moment of insight by the three Magi (wise men).

Symbolically, this manifestation takes on new meaning. An epiphany is defined as a moment when you suddenly feel that you understand and become conscious of something that is very important to you.

It is an intuitive perception into the reality and essential meaning of a thing. Questioning long-held beliefs, but wanting to believe in something, always leads to chaos.

Max Tuggle

Spokane