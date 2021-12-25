Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Shortage of snow plow drivers

It is now apparent that there is a shortage of snowplow drivers statewide. This is due to those who have chosen to decline getting COVID inoculations and were terminated. As was done for hospital staff who were designated as “essential,” these drivers should have the same status.

We have had a taste of impassable roads in the first few days of winter weather. The governor should immediately declare exemptions for these drivers. This creates dangers to every citizen of state. There is no danger to the driving public having these people immediately go back to work. A superspreader event is impossible with these drivers sitting in the cab of their plows. Failure to do so WILL cost lives.

I urge every citizen to contact Governor Inslee at “jayinslee.com” or 360-902-4111. Roger Millar is the head of the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). His office contact numbers are 360-705-7006 or 360-705-7438. Failure of the government to declare an emergency exemption on the busiest travel days of the year would be remembered for a generation. Please call.

Dwayne Brecto

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430