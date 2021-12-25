Shortage of snow plow drivers

It is now apparent that there is a shortage of snowplow drivers statewide. This is due to those who have chosen to decline getting COVID inoculations and were terminated. As was done for hospital staff who were designated as “essential,” these drivers should have the same status.

We have had a taste of impassable roads in the first few days of winter weather. The governor should immediately declare exemptions for these drivers. This creates dangers to every citizen of state. There is no danger to the driving public having these people immediately go back to work. A superspreader event is impossible with these drivers sitting in the cab of their plows. Failure to do so WILL cost lives.

I urge every citizen to contact Governor Inslee at “jayinslee.com” or 360-902-4111. Roger Millar is the head of the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). His office contact numbers are 360-705-7006 or 360-705-7438. Failure of the government to declare an emergency exemption on the busiest travel days of the year would be remembered for a generation. Please call.

Dwayne Brecto

Spokane