Control, not elimination

Every time anyone mentions gun control as part of the solution for the rampant harm they inflict in America, this pushes a button and hysterical people leap up and shout how “they are trying to take all the guns away from all of us.” To protest the sinfulness of this sacrilege, they cherry-pick quotes from sacred sources of history.

Get this: “Control” does not mean “elimination.” And no matter who said what when, we have a serious problem NOW that is exacerbated by the sheer volume, accessibility and lack of accountability of firearms.

If you feel insecure, enhance our “well regulated Militia.” If you just love practicing marksmanship, get a BB gun. If you love to kill living things, seek help.

Peter Grossman

Spokane