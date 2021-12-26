Divisive and deceptive

The billboard on Division reads “Republican Party was formed to end slavery.” What kind of message is this? Does this party stand for racial justice? Here are some facts: Founded in 1854, this party opposed slavery and placed national interests above states’ rights. Lincoln won the presidency as a Republican in 1860 and the South quickly seceded from the Union, fearing slavery would be outlawed. Southern Democrats loathed this new party of Lincoln and indeed Lincoln himself because they believed the proper social order was white domination.

A realignment that began in the 1930s accelerated after Democrat Harry Truman integrated the military. The Republican Party resisted the Civil Rights Movement, so they enjoyed new support from many White Southerners who had previously voted as Democrats.

Now it is the Republican state legislatures passing new voter restriction laws which hinder mostly people of color and the poor. The most recent Republican president characterized Mexican migrants as rapists and violent gang members in his speeches. This former president also refused to denounce white supremacist groups, choosing instead to say, “Stand back and stand by.” Some of his supporters like to fly the Confederate flag. Then came January 6, a violent attempt to overturn the election.

So, the Republican Party of today is very different from the one in 1860.

The definition of propaganda is: misleading information designed to promote or damage a particular political cause or point of view. This billboard is blatant deception.

Julie Bohman

Retired U.S. History teacher