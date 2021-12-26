Make SRHD viable again

What will it take to have our Spokane Regional Health District brought back into viability?

Amelia Clark calls the cops on her own employees?! This demonstrated lack of leadership and assault of the mission surely has not gone unnoticed by the county commissioners, has it?

Yet on she goes with no mentoring, poise, leadership, or principles of effective management and those actions impact our entire community and the health of the most vulnerable amount us let alone creating a caring viable work place for staff. The continued drama of poor actions by Ms. Clark create chaos and impair the health of those SRHD is assigned to serve.

Ms. Clark does not appear to be a “fit” for her position or our community and it is time the board and the commissioners move off their own political agendas and head toward the highest good for the citizens of Spokane County.

Elizabeth Cobbs

Spokane