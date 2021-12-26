McGuire spot on

Michael McGuire’s letter to the editor of December 20 about the value of a human life, referring to homelessness, was so right when he said “In Spokane there is no room at the inn.”

Why are we forcing homeless people out in the cold when there are, in fact, empty buildings and financial resources available for assistance? Every day we drive by empty buildings that could be used to house hundreds of homeless and keep them out of the cold this winter. There would be rules, of course, and someone paid to be there to enforce them. Are you telling me there’s nobody to take that job?

These are people, some with families, others alone and hungry. Are we not better than to simply ignore them as if they don’t exist? Let’s consider a city-funded program because, apparently, we have available funds. Hello, Nadine, can you respond please?

Wendy Boggs

Spokane