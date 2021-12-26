Missing the old Republicans

Where oh where is the old Republican Party?

The party that worked with the Dems to solve problems that helped ALL Americans. The party that accepted the results of the elections, win or lose; the party that would never support a potential dictator. The party that would recommend a platform of ideas with which both parties could work; the party that would condemn far right groups like the Proud Boys.

We Americans really miss your voices.

Tony Burke Sr.

Spokane