Poor track record
Sun., Dec. 26, 2021
Mankind has done such a wonderful job of handling COVID and its offspring. I can hardly wait to see how it deals with Mother Nature and climate change.
Tom Benemann
Spokane
Sun., Dec. 26, 2021
Mankind has done such a wonderful job of handling COVID and its offspring. I can hardly wait to see how it deals with Mother Nature and climate change.
Tom Benemann
Spokane
Click here to learn more.
Submit letters using any of the following:
Our online form
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201
Our online formMail: Letters to the Editor
Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430