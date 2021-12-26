Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

The Spirit of ‘76

Kneeling to pray shows respect for God. Kneeling before a monarch shows respect for the crown. Kneeling before the flag shows respect for the “liberty and justice for all” for which it stands.

Decades ago, school teachers told me that we fought a revolution and a civil war to achieve freedom for all. Because we have yet to achieve that goal, freedom-loving athletes are telling us to get on with the job. What’s stopping us?

The Confederacy lost the shooting war, but has been winning the cultural war. From Jim Crow to today’s mass incarceration of dark-skinned people, Confederate forces have succeeded in keeping formerly enslaved Americans suppressed.

American forces need to counter attack. Where are our leaders? On the athletic field! Men, women and children should be thrilled to see the spirit of ‘76 alive in our athletes. Let us join them and rise up to complete the work of our founders.

Wiley Hollingsworth

Pullman

 

