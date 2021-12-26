Thank you, Worthys

To Mr. and Mrs. Walt Worthy,

On behalf of the thousands of visitors, citizens of Spokane and guests we wish to thank you for restoring the Davenport Hotel. Upon completion, entering the hotel you were instantly greeted with history, elegance and warmth. From the many special events, to elegant weddings, to wonderful means each of us enjoyed the atmosphere.

At Christmas time the very “spirit” of the holidays is displayed everywhere, along with “Christmas Tree Elegance.” Each person who has experienced great love and memories from the gift you provided. So as we lift a glass to celebrate the New Year, our hearts are full of memories and grateful hearts to both of you.

Happy retirement.

Lea Prouty

Spokane