Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Thank you, Worthys

To Mr. and Mrs. Walt Worthy,

On behalf of the thousands of visitors, citizens of Spokane and guests we wish to thank you for restoring the Davenport Hotel. Upon completion, entering the hotel you were instantly greeted with history, elegance and warmth. From the many special events, to elegant weddings, to wonderful means each of us enjoyed the atmosphere.

At Christmas time the very “spirit” of the holidays is displayed everywhere, along with “Christmas Tree Elegance.” Each person who has experienced great love and memories from the gift you provided. So as we lift a glass to celebrate the New Year, our hearts are full of memories and grateful hearts to both of you.

Happy retirement.

Lea Prouty

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430