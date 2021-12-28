Columnists

We have limited delivery of the newspaper to save money on our subscription. Monday, Tuesday and Saturday I’ve been reading it online. Recently we began a new Monday routine of going out and purchasing the paper so I can savor and share it with my spouse. We do this because I love the Monday columns by Julia Ditto and Ed Condran. Julia Ditto is such a delight and Ed Condran, what a gift to the Spokesman he has proved to be. The Faith and Values column is so kindness based in these difficult times and Tracy Simmons’ column today was stellar. There are many more that aren’t necessarily regional but are thought provoking and informative.

Cindy and Chuck Matthews

Coeur d’Alene